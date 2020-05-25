CANTON — St. Lawrence University graduation is steeped in tradition. While the COVID-19 pandemic has done its best to turn tradition on its head, one St. Lawrence tradition appears to have used the pandemic to its advantage.
Associate Professor of Anthropology Mindy Pitre, who was selected to deliver the traditional “Last Lecture” to seniors, delivered a comparison of today’s situation with that of SLU students who lived through a pandemic 102 years ago.
“Can you imagine being asked to give an uplifting speech in the middle of a pandemic that has something to do with your research,” Ms. Pitre, who holds the J. Ansil Ramsay Professorship in Public Health in STEM/Social Sciences, said at the start of her video lecture. “And, full disclosure, my research involves examining death and disease in the past.”
Ms. Pitre’s theme — We’ve been here before — took students through the history of the 1918 flu pandemic that made it seem all too familiar.
“What was interesting about this virus was that instead of infecting the usual suspects like little kids, older folks, immuno-compromised folks, it instead hit the subset of the population that usually doesn’t get affected — that 20- to 40-year subset,” she said.
On the St. Lawrence campus, at least 13 students and alums succumbed to the virus, she said. Old copies of the Hill News contain stories of students becoming infected and leaving campus and students surviving and returning. There were stories of departments and buildings closing because of the disease.
The virus, she said, was hardest on people with pre-existing conditions, especially those affecting the lungs, such as tuberculosis, and on people who lived in close quarters like recent immigrants.
Local undertakers, she said, were inundated with deaths.
There were quarantines and isolations. Schools were closed and football games canceled. Public health authorities encouraged mask wearing and social distancing.
A temporary hospital was set up in Pyrites and staffed by students and faculty from St. Lawrence and Red Cross volunteers.
“They showed true Laurentian spirit by helping the community,” Ms. Pitre said.
Eventually, people grew tired of the restrictions and began to ignore them.
“They wanted to do what they wanted to do,” she said. “Sound familiar?”
The relaxation was one cause of a second and third wave of the flu that eventually killed 50 million people worldwide.
“I think it is pretty obvious that although history may not repeat itself, it is pretty clear that our behavior and our response to a plague as a human collective has remained pretty constant over time,” she said.
“We’ve been here before,” Ms. Pitre said as she wrapped up the Last Lecture for the Class of 2020. “The one thing I know though is that we are not alone. We have history on our side. We know what worked. We know what didn’t work. And, we can listen to science and we can listen to public health officials and we can actually be kind to one another and wouldn’t that be nice.”
