OGDENSBURG — Following the discovery of a methamphetamine lab and the subsequent arrest of two people, the house where the drugs were found has been condemned by the city.
City police said they responded Wednesday morning to a complaint of a domestic incident at 1308 Ford St. and locked down the scene when they found the lab. The city fire department and the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team were called in to assist.
Carol H. Phillips, 40, of the Ford Street residence, and Joshua C. Hanna, 33, of Heuvelton, were each charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony. They were arraigned in City Court and released on their own recognizance.
Ms. Phillips was additionally charged Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, and a disorderly conduct violation.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie issued a statement on behalf of the city Thursday following the news that the meth lab had been found, saying the discovery of the drug lab “marks a renewed sense of urgency and call to action” for the city.
“The city will become increasingly more aggressive at removing this danger to public safety and scourge on our community,” Mr. Jellie added.
In addition to the “fullest extent of law enforcement actions available,” he continued, the city will now condemn any structure or dwelling that is determined to have been used as a meth lab until full engineering, health and safety assessments are complete and code enforcement re-issues a certificate of occupancy.
The city will also request that the courts prosecute the criminal and code infractions pertaining to this activity “in the harshest manner possible,” Mr. Jellie said.
He continued stating that the city “will no longer be the dumping ground and a breeding ground for meth labs and our neighborhoods will not continue to be plagued time and time again by the same location being allowed to continue with this type of illegal activity.”
Councilors Daniel E. Skamperle and Michael B. Powers on Friday morning responded to Mr. Jellie’s Thursday message to media voicing their full support.
But Mr. Skamperle used it as an opportunity to vocalize his concerns for cutting city police staff.
He said that as the city moves into planning its 2022 budget, “I hope we all recognize the need for more staff at the OPD.”
“I’m on record recently requesting that staffing be brought back to at least 26 police,” Mr. Skamperle continued, as opposed to the current 15 to 18 police officers in the city.
“I continue to stand by that call,” he added. “It seems the officers at our department are incredibly overwhelmed by the amount of work facing them each day, morale is low, and I firmly believe the physical and mental health and safety of our city’s finest are in jeopardy.”
Mr. Jellie on Friday rebuffed Mr. Skamperle’s calls for additional staff, stating that law enforcement is only one component of solving the drug problem in the city.
“But it is not the solution and 100 additional police officers won’t fix it,” Mr. Jellie added. “When you make unsubstantiated claims and demands for more staffing, you only sound like a politician stumping for votes instead of a leader that needs to solve problems.”
Lt. Mark Kearns, interim city police chief, said the police department has discovered and raided 13 meth labs so far this year, which have resulted in eight arrests.
In 2020, the police department investigated 53 meth labs, which resulted in the arrest of 39 individuals. Fifty-one meth labs and 49 individuals were arrested in 2019, according to Mr. Kearns.
Mr. Kearns said that about 180 working hours have been spent on these cases so far this year. This does not take into account hours from state police Contaminated Crime Scene Evidence Recovery Team, which usually sends a team of six, nor members of the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force or the city fire department.
“OPD working hours stem from at least one patrol officer on scene, detectives interviewing subjects, writing and executing search warrants and any follow-up investigation that is needed,” Mr. Kearns said.
He said the city police department sees less meth labs during narcotics investigations, but “there is a significant increase in crystal methamphetamine being brought to the area from major metropolitan areas.”
Mr. Jellie wrote in his Thursday message to media that the goal is for the people to take back their communities.
“We are taking back our neighborhoods now. If you are an occupant of a dwelling conducting illegal activity, leave now. If you are a landlord, take action now. If you are concerned community member, report each and every suspicious activity to law enforcement,” he said.
He further said that “innocent occupants” displaced by the city’s actions will be provided assistance through the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services and the American Red Cross.
That's just crazy, the number of meth labs. I had no idea it was that prevalent.




