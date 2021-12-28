COLTON — The Laurentian Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary at Higley Flow State Park on New Year’s Day.
The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at the park, 442 Cold Brook Drive in Colton. The event will feature tailgating, skiing, snowshoeing and hiking.
“We have always had a New Year’s outing before COVID, and we would often have a potluck in a church basement,” said Joan Trivilino, Laurentian Chapter outings coordinator. “Those days are over, so we are doing it fully outside, and the park is a great place for us to do that.”
She said the park supervisor will make a bonfire where attendees can gather and have snacks.
“Depending on the weather,” Ms. Trivilino said, “we can either ski or snowshoe or hike.”
Attendees should bring their own snacks to avoid food sharing, though Big Spoon Kitchen in Potsdam is making celebratory cupcakes for the occasion, as well as hot chocolate.
“Each year, we always have an outing, but we’re trying to make it special this year because it’s the 50th anniversary of our chapter being incorporated,” Ms. Trivilino said.
The Adirondack Mountain Club itself has been around for 100 years as ADK, building trails and heading conservation projects and stewardship programs. Based out of the state-protected Adirondack Park, the private nonprofit covers the entire Adirondacks region.
ADK hosts 27 chapters across the state. The Laurentian Chapter encompasses the St. Lawrence River and the Ottawa River Valley regions.
Ms. Trivilino said the club will meet at the lodge in Higley.
“When you drive into the park,” she said, “you’ll see the toll booth, which will be closed, and then on the right you’ll see the office.”
Go a little farther, she added, and you’ll see the lodge.
“You can’t miss it,” she said.
All ages are welcome, and dogs may join, too.
