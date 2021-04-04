CANTON — The Adriondack Mountain Club Laurentian chapter has established its outings schedule for April through June.
The club welcomes the public to take part in these events. If you’ve questions about or want to go on a particular event, contact the leader/organizer for that event. If you’ve questions about the overall program or about the ADK, contact Joan Trivilino at 315-276-1663 or joantrivilino@hotmail.com.
ADK Thursday Morning Walks. Every Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. there will be a scenic walk in Potsdam. April — Red Sandstone trail, May — Clarkson Munter trails, June — Bayside Cemetery. About 2 miles round trip, one hour. For meeting location contact Marianne Hebert at hebertm3308@gmail.com or 315-265-0756 or view www.adklaurentian.org.
Saturday April 10 — Annual tour of the waterfalls on the Tooley Pond Road. This consists of several short hikes from roadside to waterfalls and back. About 3 miles in total with minimal ascent. Contact Blair Madore at 315-261-0751 or madorebf@potsdam.edu for details.
Sunday April 25 — Trail work on Red Sandstone Trail. Participants will work in small groups on such projects as brush cutting, bridge building, side cutting and stair building. Please wear gloves and bring water and a snack. Tools will be provided. Contact Blair Madore at 315-261-0751 or madorebf@potsdam.edu for details.
Saturday May 8 — Hike the trails of Wellesley Island State Park. About 3.5 miles with little elevation change. Contact Blair Madore at 315-261-0751 or madorebf@potsdam.edu for details.
Saturday May 15 — Hike Lilypad Pond in White Hill State Forest. 6.6 mi. RT from the Clear Pond parking area. Difficulty is moderate, but elevation gain is negligible. Contact David Trithart, dtrithar@twcny.rr.com.
Saturday May 22 — Debar Mountain trail work. Bring tools if you can and work gloves. 7 miles round trip with 1700 ft elevation gain.Contact Jim Burdick at 716-338-7237 for info.
Saturday May 22 — Birding hike, High Falls of the Big Salmon River. Titusville State Forest in Franklin County. 4 miles in all, slow pace. We will be participating in the third Breeding Bird Atlas. Binoculars and the ebird cellphone app will be used. Instruction will be provided. Contact Tom Wheeler 315-386-2482.
Saturday June 5 — Carry Falls Reservoir paddle. If there is sufficient wind we plan to raft up canoes and put up a sail for easier propulsion. Contact Blair Madore at 315-261-0751 or madorebf@potsdam.edu for details.
Sunday June 6 — Birding hike, Silver Hill State Forest. Near Degrasse. Less than 4 miles, partly off-trail, slow pace, easy. Guests will be participating in the third Breeding Bird Atlas. Binoculars and the ebird cellphone app will be used. Instruction will be provided. Contact Tom Wheeler 315-386-2482.
Wednesday June 16. Evening paddle from Ives Park. People will meet at 5:00pm at Ives Park in Potsdam, and paddle the Raquette around the islands in the park. We’ll stop for a picnic along the way. Contact Tom Ortmeyer, 315-244-3707, tortmeye@gmail.com to confirm.
Saturday June 19 Birding hike, Deer River State Forest. Near Dickinson in Franklin county. Up to 4 miles, slow pace, off trail, easy. We will be participating in the third Breeding Bird Atlas. Binoculars and the ebird cellphone app will be used. Instruction will be provided. Contact Tom Wheeler 315-386-2482.
Wednesday June 23 — Evening paddle on Hannawa Pond. Meet at 5:00pm at the cartop launch at the junction of Lenny Road and Browns Bridge road, and paddle Hannawa Pond. A stop for a picnic along the way. Contact Tom Ortmeyer, 315-244-3707, tortmeye@gmail.com to confirm. Life jackets required.
