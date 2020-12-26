POTSDAM — Lavigne’s IGA of Potsdam has raised $3,367 for the Potsdam Holiday Fund this year through the sale of “Holiday Happiness” tags.
The Holiday Fund thanks IGA for its hard work and generosity in the sale of the tags, which they have done for the past 13 years, raising more than $29,000 for the program.
The Potsdam Holiday Fund provides new gifts, warm winter clothing and food to needy families and senior citizens in Potsdam, Madrid, Hopkinton, Nicholville, Brasher Falls, Chase Mills, Fort Jackson, West Stockholm and Winthrop.
Donations to the Potsdam Holiday Fund are still welcome and appreciated, and may be sent to PO Box 827, Potsdam, NY 13676 or online at www.potsdamholidayfund.org.
