WATERTOWN — The law firms of LaFave, Wein & Frament and Jeff Andersons and Associates filed 14 lawsuits Wednesday against the Diocese of Ogdensburg under the newly enacted Child Victims Act.
At a press conference later today representatives from the law firms will discuss the cases and ask for more information from the diocese.
Four priests are being accused publicly for the first time, the law firms claim in a press release.
Father James A. Delbel, Father John (Jack) L. Downs, Father Joseph Francoeur, and
Father Andrew Mulvaney, have not previously been named, the law firms said.
Other priests named in the lawsuits include: Father John Fallon, Father Edwin A. Kennedy, Father Emile G. LaLonde, Father Gerald F. McGrath, Father Liam O’Doherty, Father Albert R. Plante, Father Robert Shurtleff, Father Clark S. White and Father Paul Worczak.
The law firms claim the priests worked at Holy Angels, Altona; Holy Family, Watertown; Notre Dame, Ogdensburg; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Watertown; St. Andrew, Sackets Harbor; St. Ann, Saint Regis Falls; St. Cyril of Alexandria, Alexandria Bay; St. Elizabeth, Elizabethtown; St. John the Baptist, Madrid; St. Joseph, Massena; St. Joseph, Mooers; St. Lawrence, Massena; St. Martin, Port Leyden; St. Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensbrug; St. Mary’s, Potsdam; St. Patrick, Watertown
The so-called “The Child Victims Act window,” which opened Wednesday, gives survivors of child sexual abuse one year to bring lawsuits in cases that were previously barred by the statute of limitations, no matter when the abuse occurred.
The Diocese of Ogdensburg offices were closed for the Holy Day of the Assumption of Mary on Thursday and could not be reached for comment.
