OGDENSBURG — The law firm of Jeff Anderson and Associates will file over 200 lawsuits under New York’s new Child’s Victims Act, Aug. 14. The lawsuits are being filed on behalf of survivors of childhood sexual abuse from clergy members in New York.
Ten of those lawsuits will be filed will be against clergy members from the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
Jeff Anderson said, in a press release, that his firm is also filing lawsuits on behalf of survivors of abuse by various other perpetrators, including Boy Scout leaders, teachers, doctors and clergy of various denominations. Most of the lawsuits will name as defendants the institutions that enabled the perpetrators.
Mr. Anderson and his firm, along with several survivors, and lawyers from firms partnering with Anderson’s firm, will hold press conferences in each New York diocese Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to announce and discuss the lawsuits and the CVA.
The press conference in Ogdensburg has been sheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at a place to be determined.
