OGDENSBURG —The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce accepted a donation of $250 for Ogtoberfest from the Law Office of Marcia LeMay in Ogdensburg.
Ogtoberfest is the annual celebration to be held on Sept. 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lockwood Civic Center in Ogdensburg.
Those who would like to sponsor or be a vendor for Ogtoberfest, should visit the Chamber Office at 318 Ford Street in Ogdensburg or call 315-393-3620.
Admission is $4 for pre-sale tickets or $5 at the door – children under 12 are free. There will be music, food,beer garden, raffles and vendors.
Ogtoberfest sweatshirts and hats are on sale now in the Chamber Office.
