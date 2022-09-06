New York’s legislature has passed a law giving local governments new power to seize abandoned commercial properties in their jurisdictions.

The law, which passed the Senate and Assembly in June but has not yet been given to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to sign, will allow municipal code enforcement departments to declare certain commercial or industrially zoned properties as abandoned, and permits the municipality to take action to reclaim that property.

