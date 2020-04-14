CANTON — St. Lawrence County Lawmakers, last week, passed a resolution asking Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to reconsider a recently-enacted amended state Transportation Economic Development and Environmental Conservation Bill, arguing against the removal of local municipal input on the siting of renewable energy projects.
On Feb. 21, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo released his 30-day amendments to the 2021 Executive Budget which included a new proposal, “TED New Part JJJ”, on the siting of renewable energy facilities, which include solar, wind and other types of renewable energy facilities.
“The previous Article 10 process, that was a process the governor put in place to streamline the renewable energy process, it gave the townspeople the chance to speak on this siting board and to create local laws,” Legislator Rick Perkins, D-Parishville, said. “Here it is now, this new process is taking all the say away from all the people as far as where it is going to be, how it is going to be done, the PILOTs, there is no say at all. So I am asking to go back to the original Article 10 process.”
Legislation approved in the 2021 state budget included the controversial quicker, streamlined process to approve renewable energy projects, replacing Article 10. While some changes were made, decision-making is still taken from local jurisdictions.
The Act establishes the Office of Renewable Energy Siting under the Department of State, instead of the Public Service Department which controlled the Article 10 process, to create and oversee a 12-month review and approval process for applications by wind and solar projects capable of producing between 25 and 200 megawatts of power.
In the initially proposed version of the act, the office would have been under the Empire State Development Corporation.
But by the time the resolution opposing the amended state bill reached the county lawmakers April 6, it was already moot as the bill had been passed into law, leading to lawmakers making an amendment the governor’s office and the state legislature to reconsider passage of the law and to revert back to the original intent of the Article 10 procedures that have been in place.
“It was snuck through. It is wrong,” Mr. Perkins told law makers. “It is taking the home rule of the local townships away from them to do their local laws for the safety and general welfare for the people. I think it is wrong for him to be pushing this down everybody’s throat. I’m not against renewable energy, but the way this was going on to change this process, to not give the local people a say is wrong. So I urge everybody to support this resolution.”
John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, the only lawmaker who voted against the resolution, said it could send the wrong message and not yielding in the desired results.
“Here are the alternatives we have, we can make a political statement and say that we’re not in favor of Albany’s heavy hand, or we could make adjustments to the request from the state,” Mr. Burke said. “We can all complain about what Albany is doing, but it is not going to change the fact that it’s already done and the likelihood of getting anything changed is probably slim to none if we take a stance that smacks of being political. So I won’t vote for the amended resolution unless it is clearly delineated what we are asking for.”
Mr. Burke and Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, both said they were concerned about what taking away the voice of the local municipalities and the public could mean for prime agricultural land when renewable energy companies come scouting the county.
“Through the farm bureau, we are trying to encourage farmers who are struggling for income right now to get these energy companies to put these solar developments or whatever, on land that is not actual tillable,” Mr. Acres said. “So I think this will be a challenge. I don’t know where the resources are going to come from, but this needs to be challenged in court about the Constitutionality of it. If anything, people should have the rights to protect their own property in their communities of the adverse consequences that this law could have.”
Along with Mr. Perkins, and Mr. Acres those that voted in favor of the resolution were Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, Vice Chairman David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb Junction, William A. Sheridan, R-Hammond, Henry Leader, R-Gouverneur, Dan Fay, D-Canton, Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, and James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg,
Mr. Burke voted against it and Legislator Nance A. Arquiett recused herself from the vote, saying she is a state Department of Environmental Conservation employee, specifically positioned within the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative Commission,
Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, was absent.
Copies of the resolution would be forwarded to Governor Cuomo, Senator Joseph Griffo, Senator Elizabeth Little, Senator Patricia Ritchie, Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, Assemblyman Billy Jones, Assemblyman Robert Smullen and Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush.
