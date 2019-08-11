HOPKINTON — The Parishville Area Recreation Club (P.A.R.C) and the PHCS JV Girls Basketball Committee, will be hosting a Northern New York Lawn Mower Racing (NNYLMR) event at 1 p.m. Aug.25 behind the Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Fire Department.
Proceeds will go towards the 2019-2020 PHCS Girls JV Basketball season which is a self-funded program. Admission to the event is $5 with kids 12 & under free. Warm-ups start at 12:30 with the first race at 1 p.m. There will also be a silent auction and concessions sold. The organizers will also hold a pedal car race for younger children during an intermission.
This is first time that a NNYLMR event is be hosted in the Parishville-Hopkiton area.
