LAWRENCE — An early morning pedestrian hit-and-run in the northeastern part of St. Lawrence County has left an Ohio woman hospitalized and a north country man in police custody.
The incident was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday on Peru Street between Route 11 and Route 11B in the town of Lawrence, according to state police.
Following a preliminary investigation, troopers determined a pick-up truck was traveling north on Peru when it struck the pedestrian woman, 21-year-old Delila D. Swartcentruber, of Apple Creek, Ohio. The truck was driven by Nicholas E. Hazen, 24, of Lawrence.
Ms. Swartcentruber was taken roughly 20 miles to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, then flown to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, where she is in critical condition.
The incident remains under investigation.
