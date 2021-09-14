LAWRENCE — A St. Lawrence County man was charged Monday in connection with a February crash that left an Ohio woman dead.
Nicholas E. Hazen, 24, of Lawrence, was charged by state police with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a felony. He was arraigned in Brasher Town Court and released to reappear on Oct. 5.
Police allege Mr. Hazen was driving a pick-up truck on Peru Street in the town of Lawrence on Feb. 25, when he struck a pedestrian, 21-year-old Delila D. Swartzentruber, of Apple Creek, Ohio. Ms. Swartzentruber was hospitalized after the crash and died the following day.
