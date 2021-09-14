BRASHER FALLS — Nicholas E. Hazen, 24, of Lawrence, was charged by State Police on Monday with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a felony. He was arraigned in Brasher Town Court and released to reappear on Oct. 5.
According to police, on Feb. 25, Mr. Hazen was driving a pick-up truck on Peru Street in the town of Lawrence when he struck 21-year-old Delila Swartzentruber, of Apple Creek, Ohio, who died the next day of her injuries.
