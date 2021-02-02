POTSDAM — Even though the village rescinded its order calling for Frederick “Hank” Robar to remove his well-known toilet gardens, his legal team has confirmed his federal lawsuit will continue.
The village’s Board of Trustees on Monday night voted unanimously to rescind a resolution requiring Mr. Robar to remove the toilets under the village’s junk storage law. The initial resolution prompted Mr. Robar to file a federal suit against the village, seeking no less than $7 million in damages.
Jon E. Crain, an attorney representing Mr. Robar, said Tuesday morning that Mr. Robar was pleased to learn of the resolution’s repeal. But the legal team said they were “unaware” this would be happening at Monday night’s village meeting.
“(It was) a little bit of a surprise,” Mr. Crain said, adding he learned of the village’s Monday night decision upon reading about it in the Times on Tuesday morning.
The legal team representing the village did not respond to multiple requests for comment Tuesday morning and afternoon. But village Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler — one of many defendants named in Mr. Robar’s suit — said the village’s repeal of its resolution pertaining to Mr. Robar’s properties was a “direct order” from Senior U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence E. Kahn.
The judge’s decision handed down Sept. 21, 2020, says the defendants are “restrained, until further order of the Court, from enforcing” the junk storage law as it applies to Mr. Robar’s toilet gardens, but stopped short of ordering the village to rescind its resolution requiring him to remove the fixtures. There has been no further order of the court since Judge Kahn’s ruling last year, which also granted Mr. Robar’s preliminary injunction.
Last summer, the village approved the resolution ordering Mr. Robar to remove such fixtures, including toilets, urinals and bathtubs, before Sept. 1, 2020, at seven of his properties in the village: 10 Pine St.; 79 Maple St.; 81-83 Maple St.; 85 Maple St.; 87 Maple St.; 82 Maple St.; and 84 Maple St. It was determined Mr. Robar’s properties were in violation of the junk storage law.
Mr. Crain confirmed that, despite this move, Mr. Robar’s federal suit is ongoing.
There were multiple causes of action brought forth against the village in Mr. Robar’s suit, and the repeal of the resolution won’t stop the suit from moving forward.
Mr. Robar’s suit, filed Aug. 21 of last year in U.S. District Court of the Northern District of New York, said the village was violating his First Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment rights, as well as the Visual Artists Rights Act of 1990. He claimed in the suit that the toilet gardens were protected under his rights to free speech as a form of protest.
Mr. Crain said Tuesday that he couldn’t elaborate further about which parts of Mr. Robar’s suit are still standing.
“We want to make sure (any decision) we reach (with the village) would protect from future attempts to remove (Mr. Robar’s) art,” Mr. Crain said. “Mr. Robar has been forced to spend a large amount of money on protecting his rights.”
Mr. Robar’s battle with the village began more than 15 years ago in 2004 when he asked for a zone change at his 82-84 Market St. property. He wanted to sell the property to a buyer who would establish a Dunkin’ Donuts at the site. When the village denied his request, he set up what’s referred to now as a toilet garden.
In 2008, the village issued Mr. Robar an appearance ticket for a code violation. Mr. Robar argued the toilet gardens were art and it’s his First Amendment right to have them. The case was dismissed because Code Enforcement Officer John F. Hill failed to bring documents to the court.
In 2010, the village tried again, but after the presiding judge resigned amid cocaine-use allegations, the case was dropped and the village decided not to pursue it.
Monday’s repeal of the resolution marks the third time the village has attempted, but failed, to have Mr. Robar remove the toilets.
