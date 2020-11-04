OGDENSBURG — A lawyer representing the Ogdensburg firefighters’ union said the city’s proposed budget, which calls for the elimination of 10 positions in the department, will lead to expensive lawsuits.
Nathaniel G. Lambright, managing partner at Blitman & King, Syracuse, said the council’s proposed budget will severely impact public safety and jeopardize the health and safety of the firefighters.
Mr. Lambright said, should the city begin staffing shifts with fewer than six members, “which the proposed layoffs would necessarily require,” the city will be required to pay hazard pay, according to the current contract.
The contract provides that “the total complement of bargaining unit employees may not be reduced between the members of 28 and 24 due to budgetary reasons or the abolishment of positions but only if the employee retires or is lawfully removed pursuant to the Civil Service Law,” Mr. Lambright wrote in an email Wednesday.
“I carefully drafted these clauses after the experience of successfully representing the Watertown Professional Firefighters Association, Local 191 in their lengthy litigation against the City of Watertown,” Mr. Lambright wrote. “After losing court battle after court battle and spending well over a million dollars in legal fees in a similar attack on those firefighters, the City of Watertown eventually paid Local 191’s firefighters over $130,000 in back pay for violating their minimum staffing clause.”
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said he wants to negotiate with the fire union.
“It is unfortunate that the attorney for the firefighter’s union is already talking about lawsuits instead of facilitating collective bargaining between the parties. The City has requested to discuss this matter on many occasions,” Mr. Jellie wrote in an email Wednesday. “... the union continues to refuse. It would have been highly beneficial if the firefighters lawyer had taken the time during contract negotiations last fall to better understand and consider the city’s fiscal position and the heavy burden being placed on city taxpayers with unaffordable job security staffing clauses, hazard pay incentives and salary/benefit increases that will outpace revenue for the same period.”
Mr. Lambright said the contract is binding and clear.
“Ultimately, the Union will not standby idly against the Council’s reckless disregard for the law and the public’s safety,” he wrote. “Should the City of Ogdensburg choose to violate the minimum staffing clause by reducing the number of bargaining unit members, we will vigorously challenge the City’s actions both in court, before the Public Employment Relations Board and through the grievance and arbitration process.
Mr. Jellie said the city cannot afford the contract with the firefighters.
“City of Ogdensburg residents and business owners can no longer afford the burden of the highest tax rates in the north country; it is simply irresponsible to continue to ask them to pay more and it is disheartening that the firefighter’s union cannot recognize the citizen’s need a break from paying high taxes,” Mr. Jellie said.
Mr. Lambright said Ogdensburg’s move is unprecedented.
“I can assure you that I have seen no other municipality attacking public safety employees in the manner the council is proposing during this pandemic,” Mr. Lambright wrote.
Mr. Jellie said he hopes there’s still a chance to negotiate with the union.
“It is my sincerest hope that the firefighter’s union attorney and financial expert recognize that the survival of the City of Ogdensburg is based on the ability to lower taxes, increase non-property tax revenue and reinvent local government that supports economic growth and development,” he said.
