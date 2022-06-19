Learn about Juneteenth at the library

Canton Free Library will be closed for Juneteenth on Monday, June 20.
This is probably not a statement that will significantly change the trajectory of your life, (though you will, of course, miss seeing our faces for the day), but Juneteenth (June 19, 1865) brought news to people in the state of Texas who were still in bondage, years after the Emancipation Proclamation, that would forever alter their destinies - and ours! If you are curious about the holiday, we have some books you can check out:
Watermelon & Red Birds : A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations by Nicole A. Taylor. The very first cookbook to celebrate Juneteenth, from food writer and cookbook author Nicole A. Taylor--who draws on her decade of experiences observing the holiday. ~ Publisher.
Juneteenth: Our Day of Freedom by Sharon Dennis Wyeth ; illustrated by Kim Holt. Learn more about Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the end of chattel slavery in the United States in this Step 3 History Reader. ~ Publisher.
Free at Last: A Juneteenth Poem written by Sojourner Kincaid Rolle ; illustrated by Alex Bostic. Deeply emotional, evocative free verse by poet and activist Sojourner Kincaid Rolle traces the solemnity and celebration of Juneteenth from its 1865 origins in Galveston, Texas to contemporary observances all over the United States. This is an ode to the strength of Black Americans and a call to remember and honor a holiday whose importance reverberates far beyond the borders of Texas. ~ Publisher
What is Juneteenth? by Kirsti Jewel; illustrated by Manuel Guiterrez. On June 19, 1865, a group of enslaved men, women, and children in Texas gathered around a Union soldier and listened as he read the most remarkable words they would ever hear. They were no longer enslaved: they were free. The inhumane practice of forced labor with no pay was now illegal in all of the United States. This news was cause for celebration, so the group of people jumped in excitement, danced, and wept tears of joy. They did not know it at the time, but their joyous celebration of freedom would become a holiday--Juneteenth--that is observed each year by more and more Americans. ~ Publisher.
Anime Club has moved from Fridays to Thursdays, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Contact Zach for more information at zwoodleywhite@ncls.org.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS: We will welcome the return of in-person children’s programming in July, with the 2022 Summer Library Program: Oceans of Possibility! Registration deadline was June 10 for the age-specific programs, but there are events that don’t require registration! https://cantonfreelibrary.org/summer-reading-program/ Mark your calendar for the Big Bubble Bonanza at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1. The show will be in the village park, so bring blankets or chairs on which to sit. The rain location will be the First Presbyterian Church.
Check out the archive to view one of the many virtual storytimes posted since April 2020. Scroll down the webpage for older content.
We’re so excited! Our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten celebration board is just waiting for your child’s name! Come in once they’ve read 100 books to get them on the board and moving through those milestones! Register here https://cantonfreelibrary.org/1000books/
If you are short on time, curbside service is still very much an option! Give us a call or send an email, and we will pack up your books, check them out, and hand them to you from the front door of CFL. Hope to see you there!
PARDON OUR DUST: Our handicap-access ramp is closed to the public for renovation until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience, but we think you will appreciate the improvements, and we are almost done!
MORLEY BRANCH is open on Tuesday 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.; Wednesday 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. There is a computer available for your use, but it’s a good idea to call first to check on availability. Call for more details: 315-379-0066.
RENSSELAER FALLS BRANCH is open onTuesdays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Children under age 12 must be with an adult. Call the library (315-344-4155) for additional information.
A great way to find out what’s happening at our Morley and Rensselaer Falls Branches is to check out their Facebook pages:
Rensselaer Falls: https://www.facebook.com/RensselaerFallsLibrary
Canton Free Library’s Hours: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday - Friday; 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday. For more CFL news, stay tuned on Facebook, Instagram, or our website. Find new additions to our collection on our website: cantonfreelibrary.org. To renew your current checkouts, login to ncls.org; you may also renew via email at canlib@ncls.org, or by calling (315) 386-3712 (choose option 1, “For curbside service” on the menu - we continue to offer curbside service for your convenience).
