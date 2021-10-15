LOWVILLE — Over the next two weeks, the Tug Hill Commission is partnering to host learning opportunities about renewable energy projects in general and, specifically, solar projects.
From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26, landowners and farmers considering a lease agreement with a solar company for use of land can attend a learning session via Zoom or in Canton at the St. Lawrence County Cornell Cooperative Extension Learning Farm.
The session will cover what solar companies are looking for in a land parcel as the right field for a solar project, the development process and tips about how to negotiate a contract with a solar company.
The session will also take a look at the impact of local regulations on potential solar projects.
The number of spaces available for in-person attendance is limited, and registration for the session is required by calling 315-379-9192 or going to wdt.me/solarseminar.
An hourlong question-and-answer session will be held on a separate Zoom call after the learning session from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
At noon on Nov. 3 via Zoom, the Commission will partner with Jefferson County Economic Development to offer a webinar about Payment in Lieu of Taxes Agreements, called PILOT agreements, valuation issues and renewable energy projects.
As more renewable energy projects, lately solar, are established around the north country, understanding how PILOT payment numbers are determined and the overall scope of how payments are determined becomes increasingly important for both local leaders and landowners.
Special attention will be given to the new valuation method being used for renewable energy projects.
Dylan C. Harris, an attorney with the Lewis & Greer law firm, Poughkeepsie, will be presenting the session.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/tughillpilot.
