POTSDAM — Farzad Mahmoodi, Joel Goldschein ‘57 Endowed Chair Professor in Supply Chain Management and the Director of Clarkson’s Global Supply Chain Management Program, will host a seminar titled “Supply Chain Disruptions: Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic left the complex international supply chains in crisis: hospitals on the verge of collapse with their capacity overflown, the supply chain of critical items interrupted requiring intervention to address near-term supply shortages and in making supply chains more resilient in the long-term. Most supply chains were slow to respond to the emergency due to a variety of factors including port choke-points, trucking bottlenecks, sick workers, workers not showing up to work, supplier issues, export bans and panic-buying. Several suggestions for improvement and lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic can help better manage supply chain interruptions during similar emergencies. Professor Mahmoodi will address the common challenges that resulted in these major interruptions, what aspects of the existing supply chain systems increased the response time to the emergency, and offer suggestions to fix them without incurring exorbitant costs.
Clarkson’s Global Supply Chain Management program has been ranked as one of the Top-20 programs in the nation by U.S. News and World Report for 17 years. Professor Mahmoodi’s research interests are in supply chain systems design and management, and systems modeling and simulation. He has published more than 90 articles in a variety of journals and also serves on the editorial boards of the International Journal of Industrial Engineering and International Journal of Integrated Supply Chain Management.
Clarkson’s David D. Reh School of Business offers an online Master of Science in Supply Chain Management which provides professionals with the advanced expertise needed to lead companies to world-class supply chain management status. The flexible online MBA program also includes a concentration in Global Supply Chain Management, leading to an advanced certificate of study.
To register for Professor Mahmoodi’s seminar, visit Clarkson Graduate School’s registration page at https://gradapp.clarkson.edu/register/SCMDisruptions_COVID).
