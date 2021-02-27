POTSDAM — Taxpayer dollars and energy will both be conserved as the village of Potsdam replaces nearly 600 of its streetlights with modern LED fixtures.
Potsdam Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler announced Tuesday that the village will replace 578 of Potsdam’s traditional high-pressure sodium street lamps with more efficient LED fixtures as part of National Grid’s Outdoor Lighting Conversion program.
National Grid installation crews continued work on Market and Cherry streets in the village as of Wednesday morning, adding to those already replaced on Cedar Street. During Monday’s village board meeting, Village Trustee Abigail Lee noted that some Cedar Street residents voiced their appreciation for the brighter lights, but others “would like some kind of research into shading so it’s not glaring into their windows.”
The project comes with an upfront cost of $15,000, which will be offset by an incentive payment of roughly $34,000 once work has been completed.
Street lighting accounts for about 14 percent of the village’s total electrical consumption, according to a recent study led by the Potsdam Climate Smart Communities Task Force.
The lighting upgrade is expected to save village taxpayers a total of $15,000 per year.
The mayor also noted that the lights will add to the village’s Climate Smart Communities initiative, as well as reducing its overall carbon footprint.
The state program incentivizes communities to undertake eco-friendly projects, four in total, in order to reduce overall energy consumption in exchange for a grant. Other nearby communities that have completed this program include the town of Malone, which installed solar panels on its town hall and erected an electric car charging station, among other projects.
