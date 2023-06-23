LOUISVILLE — The current town supervisor and a former town board member are facing each other for the town of Louisville supervisor’s seat in Tuesday’s primary.
Long-time Supervisor Larry Legault is facing Roy “Slim” Beshaw in the Democratic primary.
Mr. Legault will have served 24 consecutive years as supervisor at the end of this term.
“I was first elected in 1999,” he said. “I enjoy it. I enjoy working with people. I enjoy seeing things get done and improvements being made.”
He said one of the highlights of this term is when the town took over operation of the former Massena Country Club, now known as the River Course at Louisville Landing.
“We’re in our third year with the golf course being under the town of Louisville,” he said. “The golf course is self-sufficient, so it’s revenue that we’re bringing in, we’re meeting all the expenses, and we have extra put away for capital. So, the course is doing very good financially. We just need to make sure we continue on that path because we do want it to support itself and not have it be supported by the taxpayers.”
Mr. Legault said the golf course and other recreation efforts are thanks to the work of board members like Nancy Charleson and Dan O’Keefe.
“They’ve been very, very active in the recreation for the town with the golf course, with the restaurant (Chase’s Riverside Dining), and all of our recreation projects that they really put a lot of time into,” he said. “Dan has been successful in getting a lot of grant money for these recreation projects. So, I have a very active board that is really putting a lot of time to make things better for the town of Louisville.”
The town has also created three water districts during Mr. Legault’s tenure.
“We were trying to create our Water District Number 4 back in 2019, but it was voted down. So, we’re still with three water districts,” he said.
They are, however, in the process of upgrading filters at the town’s water treatment plan.
“We were having some issues with the existing filters that were put in in 2003 and they really just needed to be upgraded. So, we did apply for a grant. We got a $1.2 million grant and it’s roughly a $2.2 million project. We’re hoping to have that project out on the streets for bidding maybe by the end of the summer, with plans on the new filters being in sometime next year,” Mr. Legault said. “Obviously the more improvements you make in things, you always have the maintenance side of it. But, with the workforce in the town of Louisville, everybody seems to work together and they care about their jobs. They care about making sure that things are taken care of and that we can continue to improve whatever it is in the town of Louisville.”
As a member of the Local Government Task Force since 1997, he has been active in negotiations with the New York Power Authority, including the current 10-year review of NYPA’s relicensing agreement. Every 10 years, NYPA reallocates money provided to communities affected by flooding nearly 70 years ago. In 2013, at the latest 10-year review, the state set aside about $7.5 million to go toward different recreation projects that would enhance communities in the affected zones — the towns of Louisville, Massena and Waddington and the villages of Massena and Waddington.
“We were able to partner up with the town of Massena and there were a lot of major improvements to the Massena Intake,” Mr. Legault said.
He said they’ve met with Power Authority officials two times so far in this negotiating session.
“We just want to continue down that same path, trying to negotiate recreation improvements, trying to do some energy efficiency projects in the towns. We’re also looking ahead at other things we can constantly do as far as being more of a partnership with the Power Authority and complete projects within our area. I think we should always have a working relationship with the Power Authority to do whatever improvements need to be done, whether it’s recreation improvements or wildlife improvements of something to do with power,” he said.
Mr. Beshaw, who will also be on the November ballot, said he wants to bring more transparency to the local government. He had previously served as a board member on the Louisville Town Board.
“I was on the board for a full term and part of another one,” he said. “When I was on the board he and some board members didn’t really care for me because I asked too many questions and I follow up on everything. I don’t just go in there and break things up. I always check my information. I’ve been asked a few times, ‘Why are you doing this? Are you crazy or something?’ I might be crazy, but I live here, too and I pay taxes.”
He said he didn’t originally plan to run for the supervisor’s seat.
“But, I had some people that contacted me and asked me. It was a short, quick decision because I made it about a week before I had to turn my petition in,” Mr. Beshaw said. “He’s never had anybody run against him. He’s never had any competition. I’m not saying he didn’t do some good things, but he’s made some mistakes and he doesn’t like to take the responsibility for his mistakes.”
He said he follows what’s happening on the board, and has some concerns.
“I always keep track of what’s going on and there’s some things that they did that I didn’t like, like back door politics,” Mr. Beshaw said.
Among them, he said, was town’s acquisition of the golf course. He said, according to meeting minutes, Mr. Legault had said no taxpayer money would be used to maintain the facility or it would close.
“The public did not have a choice in this matter. There was no referendum or public input of any kind,” he said.
He said town board minutes indicated that $2,517.52 had been taken from the general fund to pay for a ventilation system at the clubhouse.
“They used that for the clubhouse, which is part of the golf course, which is taxpayer’s money,” he said.
Mr. Beshaw said Mr. Legault was also the town’s water district superintendent and should have identified and addressed the water filter issue earlier.
“Now we’re having problems with that,” he said. “I was on the board when the problem with the filters first came up and he’s trying to blame it all on one person. If he’s the water supervisor, that’s his job. He’s supposed to make sure that’s taken care of.”
As supervisor, Mr. Beshaw said he’d like to see more transparency with the town’s taxpayers.
“No more secret meetings. Let the taxpayers have a say. They should have had a say on the golf course, on whether they wanted to take that or not. The biggest thing is I want to keep the taxpayers from paying the bills. I’m not against the golf course. That’s the mistake everybody makes. I’m against the taxpayers having to pay for the golf course,” he said.
He said he would also like to see more people get involved in the town’s actions “and stop all the secrecy stuff.”
“People don’t go to meetings. When I was on the board we didn’t get a lot of people. We used to get a lot more if something was coming up,” he said.
If he wins, Mr. Beshaw said the biggest thing he would like to see is “a better government, even though it’s just local, small town government, better run and no more back door deals.”
“More transparency to the taxpayers,” he said, “not just push things on them and take the consequences later.”
