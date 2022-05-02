CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators has officially decided how it will spend its $20.9 million share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Economic development, broadband expansion, and capital projects will be prioritized following a resolution unanimously passed during Monday’s full board meeting accepting the funding recommendations proposed by the county’s ARPA committee, which investigated how best to use this money.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden in March 2021 to facilitate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s full line-item budget proposed by the committee is $5 million for emergency communications equipment; $4 million for economic development and tourism; $3 million for broadband development and installation; $3 million for utilities, including water and sewer development and repair; $5 million for county capital projects; and $900,000 for ash tree removal and reforestation.
The resolution says that the emergency communications equipment money will go toward a new radio system for the county as well as new equipment for local municipalities.
The economic development and tourism money will be split among numerous organizations. A total of $3 million will be distributed through the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency to various businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The remaining economic development portion will split $300,000 for Clifton-Fine Hospital; $287,000 for commercial driver’s license training programs; $200,000 for child care training programs; $100,000 for emergency medical technician training programs; $50,000 for Cornell Cooperative Extension; and $50,000 for the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.
The $3 million designated for broadband development will help continue efforts to improve internet access across the county.
The $5 million for capital projects will go toward renovating the Public Safety Complex in Canton, repurposing the old jail facility on Judson Street in Canton, and relocating county departments to improve efficiencies for public services.
The $900,000 will be used to fund the removal of ash trees along county roadways and right-of-ways impacted by the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle. The funds will also support reforestation of these areas.
The ARPA Committee also recommended funds to support employee wellness, ballistic vests for the Probation Department and an emergency services watercraft.
The committee was comprised of Legislators Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, Daniel G. Fay, D-Canton, and Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena. They also took into consideration input gathered from a November community survey.
During the meeting, legislators also passed a resolution greenlighting wastewater surveillance for the presence of COVID-19. The resolution authorizes contracts with Quadrant Viral Testing LLC and Syracuse University to undertake the data analysis.
Each wastewater sample will cost $225, and the county aims to take two samples per week from selected municipalities.
