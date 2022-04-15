CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators reluctantly passed a resolution Monday during the Operations Committee meeting authorizing an agreement to sign on to the Oswegatchie River Advisory Council.
The resolution was tabled during last month’s Operations Committee meeting because legislators wanted better local representation on the council.
This was still an issue for many legislators, who in the end unanimously passed the resolution because they thought they would lose local representation entirely if they didn’t act.
“I can’t support this with the entities that are invited to be on this council,” Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb, said. “We’ve got some people that are absent that should be there, and in this form I can’t support it.”
He added, however, that he “certainly doesn’t want to jeopardize us having a seat at the table,” which is why he decided to vote in favor.
The establishment of an Oswegatchie River Advisory Council was first discussed by the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators in 2011. At the time, the county was a signatory on a licensing agreement for dams along the river. The agreement called for the creation of an advisory council to consider recreational and environmental improvements along the river.
Other signatories include the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the National Park Service, the Adirondack Mountain Club, Clifton-Fine Economic Development Corp. and the New York State Council of Trout Unlimited.
The DEC is now looking to add the original signatories to a relicensing agreement, county Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer told legislators last month.
“I think it’s very important that this board have a representative on this body,” Legislator James E. Reagan, R-Ogdensburg, said.
Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, concurred.
“If we don’t have a seat at the board, they’re just going to bulldoze over us. So I’m willing to take the risk and be very outspoken to them that until we have town representatives on that board, then we’re not moving anywhere,” Mr. Arquiett said.
The legislators were seemingly persuaded to move forward with clarification from John F. Tenbusch, planner II for the county Planning Department, who described what would happen if the legislators didn’t act on the resolution.
“My understanding is that this advisory council is going to happen this spring. If the county chooses not to have a representative on the council, then the council will still continue, and one of the first items of business will be to develop bylaws,” he said. “If you have a seat on the board, you can appoint anyone you want. You have to sign onto this document to have a seat on the board, but the county has a seat.”
“Choose who you will,” he added.
“I think we jeopardize the county’s interest in this by not filling the position,” Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, said.
At last month’s meeting, Mr. Pfotenhauer said the council will meet a couple times per year to discuss improvements to make the river more accessible or better protected.
He said the body will have broad powers, and can allocate funds for projects or services regarding the river upon a majority agreement of designees.
Another resolution will need to be passed in order to appoint a designee to the council from St. Lawrence County.
