CANTON — Given the decline of state funding for probation, St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting to support probation and other alternatives to incarceration in order to reduce reliance on prisons and jails.
“Dwindling over the last decade has been funding for probation from a variety of sources,” said County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
“What this resolution’s asking, in light of all the changes that have happened the last year and a half, is a recognition of funding necessary to provide these options,” she said.
According to the resolution, state funding for probation has decreased from a 46.5% state share in 1990 to less than 10% in 2022, “putting a huge strain on counties and cost to county property taxpayers.”
At the same time, it notes, the number of programs and services that county probation departments are required to provide has increased.
The resolution supports a number of potential solutions to energize probation services, including establishing a funding stream through DCJS for 100% of all local probation costs, and eliminating the mandate that pre-sentence investigations be conducted when a sentence of up to one year in jail has been negotiated.
Legislator Harry A. Smithers II, R-Gouverneur, rejected what he called the vagueness of alternatives to incarceration and the idea that we should reduce reliance on prisons. He referenced the recent closure of Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, saying how the board encouraged the state to use that prison rather than close it.
“It seems like this is doing the opposite thing,” he said.
Ms. Doyle responded that NYSAC’s thinking was, if we’re going to move away from reliance on prisons, we need to restore funding to probation.
“We need to restore funding levels to alternatives to incarceration if we’re not going to continue the model of prisons,” she said.
Mr. Smithers was the only legislator to vote against the resolution, which passed with a majority. It will move to the next full board meeting on May 2.
