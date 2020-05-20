OGDENSBURG — Marcia L. LeMay has announced she is running for the seat held by Ogdensburg City Court Judge Gary R. Alford.
Judge Alford is vacating his judgeship at the end of the year due to statutory age limits.
Ms. LeMay is a private practice attorney with her own firm.
In 2018, Ms. LeMay, running as a Democrat, lost to Republican Judge Alford by just 46 votes.
Prior to establishing her own firm in 2014, she was a partner at Nash, Palm & LeMay in Canton.
She has also served as an assistant district attorney and the St. Lawrence County Chief Public Defender. Ms. LeMay is currently a member of the St. Lawrence County Judicial Diversion/Drug Court Team, and has also served as a special prosecutor, Special Counsel to the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, and a Lecturer at the David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy.
An Ogdensburg native, Ms. LeMay received her B.A. degree from St. Lawrence University and her law degree from Albany Law School,
“I believe we all have an obligation to use our gifts and talents to make our community a better place,” Ms. LeMay said in the press release announcing her run. “By serving as your Ogdensburg City Court Judge, I can best use my talents to serve the people of Ogdensburg. I have almost 25 years experience as a trial attorney, I know the rules of evidence, trial procedure, and pretrial procedure. I have the experience and knowledge to run a court room.”
Ms. LeMay is on the Claxton-Hepburn Foundation Board of Directors, the Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Ogdensburg Land Bank, and is a member of the Ogdensburg Area Zonta Club.
She is married to Jeffrey Green and they have two children, Seth and Madeline.
