OGDENSBURG — Marcia L. LeMay, Democrat, will be on the ballot in November for the seat held by Ogdensburg City Court Judge Gary R. Alford.
Judge Alford is vacating his judgeship at the end of the year due to statutory age limits.
This is Ms. LeMay’s third run for the seat.
In 2018, Ms. LeMay, running as a Democrat, lost to Republican Judge Alford by just 46 votes.
Ms. LeMay is a 1988 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and earned her undergraduate degree at St. Lawrence University. She received her law degree from Albany Law.
Ms. LeMay is a private practice attorney with her own firm.
Ms. LeMay began her career as an assistant district attorney in St. Lawrence County and also served as the county’s Chief Public Defender in 1999.
Prior to establishing her own firm in 2014, she was a partner at Nash, Palm & LeMay in Canton.
“Being a judge requires certain talents of being able to see both sides,” Ms. LeMay said, “to be fair, to be impartial and have a knowledge of the law. I think my experience in various capacities gives me the skills and the qualities necessary to be an effective judge.”
Ms. LeMay said she wants to better utilize the city’s drug court.
“They work on behavioral modifications because we all know that just telling somebody who’s got a drinking or drug problem to just stop, doesn’t work,” she said.
Ms. LeMay is a member of the St. Lawrence County Judicial Diversion/Drug Court Team, and has also served as a special prosecutor in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties, special counsel to the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, and a Lecturer at the David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy.
Ms. LeMay is a past president and member of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation Board and a member of the Ogdensburg Zonta Club and on the board of the Greater Ogdensburg Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ms. LeMay is married to Jeffrey S. Green. They have two children, Madeline Green, 12, and Seth Green, 14.
