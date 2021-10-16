NORWOOD — Alexander Lesyk is running on the Democratic and Sensible People tickets for St. Lawrence County Family Court judge.
Mr. Lesyk, of Norwood, will face attorney Andrew S. Moses at the polls on Nov. 2. Mr. Moses is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines.
Mr. Lesyk said the family court bench flows naturally from what he’s been doing professionally for 33 years.
“When I first came to the north country, my job was with North Country Legal Services, and I was required to represent children with disabilities in education matters,” he said.
With NCLS, he said, he got his first taste of family court as an attorney. After that, he took a job as the head of the public defender’s office in Franklin County, which he did for 15 years.
“Half my caseload was criminal, and half was family court, so even back then I did a lot that made sense with family court,” he said.
At that time, he also became one of the founding members of the Franklin County drug court, which helps parents with various addiction problems reunite with their children.
Mr. Lesyk then went to work as chief assistant district attorney in St. Lawrence County, a position he held for 16 years. In this role, he said, he prosecuted cases involving defendants who hurt children. He was then appointed as a special prosecutor to the appellate court.
During this time, Mr. Lesyk also took a job as an assistant, eventually associate, professor of family and criminal law at SUNY Canton, where he was elected chair of the business department.
For the last four years, Mr. Lesyk has been the principal court attorney for Judge Robert G. Main Jr., acting Family Court judge for Franklin County.
“Literally,” Mr. Lesyk said, “becoming family court judge would be the natural next step in what I’ve been doing my whole professional career.”
The philosophy Mr. Lesyk hopes to bring to the bench is primarily to protect the children of the county, he said.
“In so doing, you have to be familiar with the latest legislation, which is the Family First Act, which mandates the court to make a reasonable effort to reunite families, as it presumes the best interest of the child is to be reunited with the family,” he said. Even though he said he understands reunification can’t always happen, he said it is very important to him.
Mr. Lesyk wants to achieve two goals in family court. The first, he said, is to establish a full-time attorneys-for-child office staffed with at least two attorneys. Although he said this would be costly, he said it would be fully paid for by the state, so there’s no county expense.
“I’m not being critical of current attorneys-for-child, but if you’re a private attorney maintaining a private practice, it’s difficult to dedicate all the time necessary for the attorneys-for-child program,” he said.
The other thing Mr. Lesyk hopes to establish is a specialty drug treatment part for family court.
“We had one for a while, but then it was disbanded, for reasons unknown to me,” he said. “They operate successfully in other counties, and if we had one, it could facilitate parents’ treatment in drug facilities and help with reunification.”
As for the ongoing allegations leveled at the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services, Mr. Lesyk said, “It’s going to be a challenge in time.”
He said his work will be under a microscope, as it should be, and that he knew he was taking on a difficult job even before these allegations arose, so he’s prepared for anything.
Mr. Lesyk said two things differentiate him from his challenger Andrew S. Moses.
“The long-term is, when I worked at NCLS, I started as a staff attorney, but after that, every position I’ve held has been a leadership position, including being appointed by the highest court of NYS to be on the Tribal Courts Committee,” he said. “I don’t believe Mr. Moses in any of his jobs has held a leadership position or head-of-office like I did.”
The short-term, he said, is what each candidate has chosen to do these past four years.
“There’s nothing wrong with him choosing to focus his private practice on convicted felons and parole revocation hearings, the problem that I have is, if he wants to be a family court judge, why did he go in that direction?” Mr. Lesyk said. “We need attorneys-for-children, and he could have done that on the attorney-for-child panel, but for whatever reason, he only chose to represent felons in parole revocation. So that to me is puzzling.”
Family Court Judge Cecily L. Morris filled the 10-year seat in 2011, when she defeated Mr. Moses. Judge Morris’ term will end Dec. 31.
Prior to Judge Morris’ election, Judge Barbara R. Potter was seated for one term, succeeding Judge David S. Nelson, who retired in 2001 after serving on the bench since 1983.
Early voting in St. Lawrence County begins Oct. 23. Election Day is Nov. 2.
