NORWOOD — St. Lawrence County attorney Alexander Lesyk announced Wednesday morning his candidacy for the county Family Court judge post.
Mr. Lesyk is running on the Democratic Party line.
In February, Andrew S. Moses announce his intention to run for the position on the Republican and Conservative line. The current county Family Court Judge Cecily L. Morris has not officially announced her intention to run for re-election to the position. Her 10-year term ends on Dec. 31.
Mr. Lesyk is the principal court attorney in Family Court in Franklin County. He was previously an associate professor of legal studies and the business department chair at SUNY Canton.
Mr. Lesyk graduated from Columbia University with a degree in psychology and earned his law degree from Fordham University School of Law.
