POTSDAM — It probably can’t be seen from space but you need to get higher than a fire department aerial truck to take it in completely.
On Martin Luther King Day, about 14 students from Potsdam Central School spent four hours carving the letters PCS into the snow on the school grounds and then painted the letters with food coloring.
The P in the design mimics the logo of The Positivity Project.
The Positivity Project is a nationwide program created by two West Point graduates who wanted to make a difference after returning from the war zones of the Middle East.
It’s aim, according to its web site is to, “empower America’s youth to build positive relationships by seeing the good in themselves and others.”
“Originally we were thinking we could make a huge snowman in front of the school,” Syl Foisy, a senior at Potsdam Central, said. “But then we changed it to letters because the snow wasn’t good enough for snowmen.”
Potsdam Central’s Positivity Club has about 50 members, according to Dan Davis, one of the club’s advisors.
The club is very active.
“I have 30 kids who show up at 6:45 every Wednesday morning for club meetings,” Mr. Davis said.
The letters in the snow are just meant to get some more attention for the club, according to Mr. Foisy.
“I called a few people, sent a few emails and got some interest,” he said.
Mr. Davis and Mike Neaton, the school’s resource officer, were there. Dunkin’ Donuts donated coffee, hot chocolate and donuts, and the school administrators gave their permission.
“We did it, just to do something positive,” Mr. Davis said.
The club has quickly become known for its positive attitude.
One of its projects has been to host a hospitality room at the school during Regents Exams. Students can visit the room between tests and find a quiet, relaxed atmosphere and get some food to refuel before their next exams.
“They recognize things they want to see changed,” Mr. Davis said. “And they come up with a solution.”
While the letters were being constructed, Mr. Neaton contacted someone at the Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department to bring over its ladder truck to see if they could get a good picture of their work from the top of the ladder.
“One of our student photographers got to go up in the fire truck to take the picture, but it wasn’t high enough to get all the letters,” Mr. Noisy said.
Potsdam’s Positivity Club will be hosting a Positivity Conference in March and has invited schools in St. Lawrence County to attend and learn about the project and talk about the impact it has had on students at Potsdam.
