POTSDAM — Ka Ho Leung has been appointed assistant professor of chemistry & biomolecular science at Clarkson University.
He received both his Ph.D. and bachelor of science degrees in chemistry from Hong Kong Baptist University.
Leung’s research interests are in using the principles and techniques of nanotechnology, chemical biology and bioanalytical chemistry to develop nanodevices to image specific cellular organelles and elucidate their biological function. His ultimate goal is to leverage new technologies to gain a fundamental understanding of cell physiology and treat human disease.
He has published in peer-reviewed journals such as Nature Nanotechnology, Nature Methods, eLife, ACS Central Science, Chemical Science and ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, among many other publications.
Most recently, he served as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Chicago.
