LYONS FALLS — The Black River Valley Four Wheeler Club hosted an off-highway vehicle safety event Friday at the Edge Hotel. Michael Leviker, club board member, organized the event because he wanted a “good safety kickoff message for summer.”
Mr. Leviker opened the event by discussing some of the rules associated with off-highway vehicles.
“Always wear a DOT-compliant helmet, always strap your helmet,” he said. “ Always wear goggles, wear a face shield.”
He also said to wear proper clothing — long-sleeve shirt, long pants, over-the-ankle shoes and gloves. He stressed not to operate under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“If you operate with a passenger on your machine make sure it is a legal machine with a two-up seat in the back,” he said.
The event organizer cautioned riders to operate the right size machine, to carry a map, to respect others and to be alert while on the trail.
He also recommended taking a safety course. The Brantingham club is looking into sponsoring an ATV safety course this summer.
Neil Pepper, president of the club, spoke about connecting southern and northern Lewis County, which would help connect four counties — Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence. Work is being done with St. Lawrence County to connect in Harrisville, a project officials hope to complete in the next year or two.
Mr. Pepper said the reason for making connections is a matter of economics.
Lewis County has the necessities needed for ATV riders — gas, food and lodging, he said.
“It would help everyone economically by people staying over at lodges, buying gas, and buying food.” Mr. Pepper said.
The club president noted if all four counties could work together, improvements could be made.
“If the trail coordinators in the four counties could work together with their law enforcement, with their state representatives and with their legislators we could really make ATVing in the north country not only safe but … expanded.”
Sgt. Eric Schmitt from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office discussed the department’s role in enforcing safety on the trails this summer. He said sheriff’s deputies will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, trespassing and making sure people are respecting landowners. Sgt. Schmitt emphasized making “sure people are able to enjoy our county and be able to operate safely.”
Cody Capron, a paramedic with Lewis County Search And Rescue, recalled starting out the year with a few accidents, some resulting in minor injuries that could be treated at local hospitals, and others requiring patients to be airlifted. He stressed that another major issue is people calling 911 after being in an accident or coming across an accident and leaving before dispatchers arrive.
“When you’re calling, you are staying put,” the paramedic said.
This was the first off-highway vehicle safety event, but a similar event for snowmobile safety has been held for a number of years.
