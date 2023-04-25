BIZ-WRK-MINIMUM-WAGE-GET

A man walks past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Olivier Douliery/AFP

WATERTOWN — Lewis County had the second-highest unemployment rate in March for counties in the state outside of New York City.

The county’s unemployment rate was 5.3%, the same as it was in March 2022, according to data released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.