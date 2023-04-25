WATERTOWN — Lewis County had the second-highest unemployment rate in March for counties in the state outside of New York City.
The county’s unemployment rate was 5.3%, the same as it was in March 2022, according to data released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor.
Only Hamilton County, with a rate of 6.2%, had a higher unemployment rate among upstate counties. Bronx and Kings counties in New York City had rates of 6.9% and 5.4%, respectively.
Jefferson County’s rate of 4.5%, which is above the state’s overall rate of 4.1% for March. That is down from the county’s rate of 4.7% in March 2022.
St. Lawrence County’s rate matched the state’s rate of 4.1%, down three percentage points from March 2022.
Lewis County’s rate dropped from 5.7% from February, while Jefferson County’s rate dropped from 5% and St. Lawrence County’s rate dropped from 4.5%. The statewide rate in February was 4.2%.
