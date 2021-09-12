POTSDAM — Qingran Li has been appointed assistant professor of economics and financial studies and Assistant Professor of Environmental Economics and Sustainability at Clarkson University.
She received her Ph.D. in environmental policy from Duke University, her master of science degree in management science and engineering from Stanford University, and her bachelor of business administration in applied economics from Hong Kong Baptist University.
Li’s research interests are environmental economics and the associated policy implications, including climate change, marine resource conservation, and behavioral responses to environmental risks.
She has co-published in Nature Energy, Journal of the Association of Environmental and Resource Economists, Journal of Environmental Economics and Management, and Marine Resource Economics.
Li previously served as a solar intern at the City of Palo Alto Utilities, a research assistant at Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, and a research assistant at Hong Kong Baptist University.
