MASSENA — Liberty employees started to distribute masks last week to first responders and other people in our communities that must continue working outside their homes.
Once complete, they will have donated 5,000 masks to local schools, rescue squads and county Emergency Service operations in St. Lawrence, Franklin and Lewis counties.
The donations of the masks are in addition to the monetary donations they made to the Salvation Army — Massena, Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club and Ministries in the North Country to assist struggling families in our service territory.
“Even though the donations are just small gestures of our appreciation, we hope to make a large impact in keeping everyone safe through these uncertain times,” company officials said in a press release.
