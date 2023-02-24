CANTON — The Canton Free Library StoryWalks on the Remington Recreation Trail are about to become more substantial.
At its last meeting, the village board agreed to allow the Department of Public Works to install permanent supports for displaying the storybook pages that make up the walk.
The library received a $4,000 grant from Corning to support the project, youth services coordinator Valerie M. White said.
Each July, Ms. White displays four story books, one per week, along the Remington Trail.
Kids and their parents follow a series of signs, each displaying two pages of a book as they walk from the golf course parking lot to the Imagine Nation playground.
This year the pages will be displayed on a frame mounted on a wooden post that is set in a concrete footing. The page is laminated and placed in a metal frame with a plexiglass window.
“It will be easier to maintain,” Ms. White said, noting that the pages were set on wooden stakes that occasionally fell down in the past.
The new frames will also allow year-round use, she said.
The village has begun work on the trail for the eventual installation.
“We are already working on cutting trees out there and making space because I can have these right on the edge of the actual trail,” DPW Superintendent Timothy Bacon said. “They need to be set back because we plow in the winter.”
Mr. Bacon said his crews have some time when the snow is not falling to clear out some of the brush and remove trees, some of which are ash trees that would have to be removed anyway due to the emerald ash borer beetle.
“We might have to build up the gravel here and there along the trail where these are going to be placed,” he said.
The crews will likely place fabric and wood chips to keep brush from coming back and obscuring the installations.
“I love the idea,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said. “Seeing what they have done before, this is going to be great.”
“This will make it (the Remington Trail) a destination,” Ms. White said. “A place for people to go with their families.”
