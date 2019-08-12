POTSDAM — Postwood and Sandstoner beaches will close one week earlier than planned due to a shortage of lifeguards.
Potsdam Recreation Director Trey T. Smutz said the last day the beaches would be open is Aug. 18.
The beach had been scheduled to be closed at the end of the day Aug. 25.
Mr. Smutz said that many of his regular lifeguards are getting ready to go back to college with classes starting on Aug. 26.
“A lot of them are planning to leave midweek to get ready to start,” Mr. Smutz said. “It doesn’t look like we are going to have enough to fulfill most of the duties.”
Summer recreation programs end Aug. 16, Mr. Smutz said. Swimming lessons and other organized activities will not be affected.
A post on the Potsdam Recreation Facebook page said that kayak and paddle boards can still be reserved by calling 315-265-4030.
