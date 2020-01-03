CANTON — St. Lawrence County Legislative Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, has been reappointed for a second term as chairman Thursday night during the full board’s 2020 organizational meeting.
Mr. Lightfoot, who was nominated by Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb Junction, returned to the seat with a vote of 8 to 7, with seven legislators voting for Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, who was nominated by David A. Haggard, D-Potsdam.
In an identical vote, David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, was reelected to a second term as vice chairman, over Rick Perkins, D-Potsdam.
Mr. Haggard said the reason the Democratic caucus had put forth the nomination of Mr. Arquiett was that “it was universally agreed that for us to move the county forward, we are committed to work in a bipartisan manner.”
“In the spirit of that, one of the reasons I put forward Mr. Arquiett’s name, is he was committed, if he had taken the chair, to appoint a member of the Republican caucus to one of the leadership positions of one of the standing subcommittees,” Mr. Haggard said. “We would encourage the chair to consider doing that going forward this year, understanding that this is to be in the spirit of cooperation and the spirit of bipartisanship with the many challenges we face going forward.”
The three committees, Operations, Services and Finance, had the previous Republican chairmen reappointed.
Mr. Denesha will continue to chair the Operations Committee, William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond, will continue to chair the Services Committee and Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, will continue to chair the Finance Committee.
