FOWLER — A lightning strike is being blamed for starting a barn fire about 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Drum Road.
“The lightning was seen by a neighbor who notified the farmer. When the farmer went out to check, the barn was on fire,” said Gouverneur Fire Chief Tom Conklin.
The fire was put out quickly and there was only minimal damage to the barn which is used for storage, Mr. Conklin said.
“We had early detection and a quick response,” he said. “Once we got to the scene we knocked it down pretty quickly.”
He said firefighters tore up a portion of the second floor to stop the fire from spreading there.
Mr. Conklin is also a St. Lawrence County fire investigator.
He said every year between four and six buildings in St. Lawrence County are struck by lightning.
