The Ogdensburg Fire Department at the scene of a fire on Ford Street late Wednesday morning. A lightning strike is reported to be the cause of the fire. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on Ford Street just before noon Wednesday.

A lighting strike to a power pole is said to be responsible for the fire.

