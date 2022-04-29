OGDENSBURG — Growing up, Allison H. Paige often heard stories told by her father, Michael J., regarding his experiences as a member of the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad (OVRS).
Some were positive and uplifting.
Others were sad and depressing.
One such uplifting recollection involved a mother who was locked in the bathroom talking about committing suicide. Her children were outside, visibly upset when OVRS members responded. They were able to talk her out of the bathroom and she received the help she needed.
Years later, when he sees one of the family members out in public, they stop and say thanks.
“They still thank me today when I see them,” said Mr. Paige who was visibly moved recalling the incident.
“Some of its great, some of it’s bad. It’s still worth it, 100%,” said Mr. Paige.
Ultimately, those stories led his daughter to join the OVRS two years ago, granting her the opportunity to serve with her father, a unique experience shared by the family members.
Mr. Paige, 64, is an Ogdensburg native, graduating from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1980. He retired from United Helpers as a med certified aide after 27 years. It wasn’t until 2001 that he decided to join the OVRS after some nudging from his best friend, Billy Greene, a long-time member of the rescue squad.
“My best friend, Billy Greene got me to join. He says ‘come on, join the rescue squad. Come on, come on, come on.’ I said, ‘All right I will join, get off my back,’” he recalled with a smile, “I joined up and I have loved it ever since.”
Twenty years later, Mr. Paige couldn’t have imagined not being involved at the OVRS, where he continues to serve as a driver. For the past four years he has also served as its board president.
It’s about meeting new people and helping new people on a daily basis, he says.
“To me its an adventure every day, you don’t know what you’re going to get,” said Mr. Paige.
Mr. Paige told a harrowing account the first motor vehicle crash that he had responded to back in 2001. It was on State Highway 37 at the intersection of County Route 28 involving a tractor trailer and a Volkswagon Beetle.
It was a prime example of not knowing what a particular call will turn out to be.
“The truck driver was on the side of the road crying, saying ‘I killed them. I ran over the car I killed them.’ There was nobody in the car. The driver got out just in time, rolled over the embankment. He got out with a broken pinkie that was it. He had come out County Route 28 going 45, saw the tractor trailer coming from behind and tried to swerve, got out of the passenger side rolled into the ditch as the tractor trailer ran right over the car,” said Mr. Paige, “It was a total mess and I still don’t know how he lived through that.”
“Stories like that are why I joined,” Ms. Paige said with a smile after hearing her father’s account.
Mr. Paige has asked his daughter when she was going to join several years ago. She resisted at first, but decided to give it a shot.
“Growing up, he had really cool stories to tell. So you know what? I have always been drawn to the healthcare field, why not try it. I started out as a driver and decided to take the training to be an EMT. I did and I loved it,” said Ms. Paige.
Ms. Paige, 30, is a 2010 graduate of OFA. She works in medical records at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. Her experiences over the last two years has been life-changing and gratifying to the new EMT, especially when she sees people out and about whom she had worked on or helped in some way.
“The looks on their faces after you help them. They see you out on the street and they thank you for doing what you’re doing,” said Ms. Paige, “It makes you feel real good. It makes you feel that you did something to help.”
Being able to have his daughter be involved in the OVRS with him, is special and the pride is evident in the way he speaks of her, and her service to the community.
“It’s a pleasure and an honor to have my daughter follow in my footsteps,” said Mr. Paige with a big smile. The Paiges are two of 40-plus volunteers that currently make up the OVRS which had responded to a total of 2,583 calls that included medical, stand-bys, fire, transport and other calls last year.
The OVRS is the primary EMS provider for the city, as well as the towns of Oswegatchie and Depeyster and the village of Heuvelton. The agency also provides advanced life support services, as well as mutual aid for the village and townships of Waddington, Morristown and Hammond, the townships of DeKalb and Macomb and the village of Rensselaer Falls.
The average time to a call was three minutes and 4.81 minutes within the 13669 Zip code.
BUCKING THE TREND IN EMERGENCY SERVICES
The OVRS currently consists of 43 volunteers and has been able to maintain that number despite a trend in emergency services where agencies are losing personnel or having trouble recruiting new members, according to Kenneth J. Gardner, chief of Emergency Services.
“At a time when the majority of Emergency Medical Services agencies around New York State continue to drop in volunteer members, the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad continues to maintain our membership and cover our volunteer crews both day and night,” said Gardner.
In fact, their dedicated volunteers donated in excess of 43,200 hours last year to the community of Ogdensburg and the surrounding townships.
“At the current average rate for paid providers, this represents a savings of over $864,000 to the communities we serve in salary and benefits such as health insurance and pensions. The volunteers of the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad receive no compensation for their service to their community,” said Gardner.
Volunteer membership consists of three paramedics, two Advanced Critical Care EMTs, nine basic EMTs, 18 certified divers and 18 members of the extrication team.
The OVRS also has a paid staff consisting of two Critical Care paramedics, four paramedics, three Advanced Critical Care EMT’s and nine basic EMTs.
As the COVID-19 pandemic winds down, Gardner said they are asking more of their members to come back. Some had stopped volunteering because of the pandemic.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how many, after a couple year lay-off, actually return,” said Gardner, “We have people that are volunteers that have families at home. Some of them became uncomfortable about possibly running a Covid call and bringing it home to their families. We totally understand. It’s hard to force a volunteer to come in and do that during those times.”
BECOMING A MEMBER
The OVRS provides free uniforms and free training in CPR and emergency medical care, emergency vehicle operation, vehicle extrication, boat operation and scuba diving. The OVRS will pay for any level of training that a volunteer would like to achieve.
“They can be trained up to any level they would like, we will pay for their training all the way up to paramedic if they want,” said Gardner, “If they are a member and they become, either an EMT or a paramedic, we will pay for all of their training to keep their certification including sending them to a conference once a year someplace. We will do whatever it takes to get someone trained to keep them with us.”
Requirements to be an active member of the rescue squad are pretty simple, according to Gardner.
“We ask that they put in 16 hours a month as a volunteer. They can pick their time and we will schedule them,” he said.
If you are interested in volunteering, contact the rescue squad at 315-393-0837, email info@ogdensburgrescue.org, or check out their website at www.ogdensburgrescue.org.
Ms. Paige says that if you had thought about joining you should jump at the opportunity. Who knows, she says, you may like it as much as she does.
“Do it. Absolutely 100% do it. What’s the worst that is going to happen – you don’t like it? The best thing that could happen - you learn something new, you meet new people, you grow as a person, you learn a bunch of stuff,” said Ms. Paige, “Everybody has a story, no matter what it is, no two stories are alike, no two calls are alike. You get the same call and it could be completely different. Just go in with an open mind.”
