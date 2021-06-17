LISBON — Soon there will be splashing swimmers of all ages at the Lisbon Beach and Campground.
Located at 9975 Route 37, Ogdensburg, the town-operated facility began allowing campers to set up for the season on May 1. The campground has over 100 sites that can be rented. There are power and water sites, full hook-ups including sewer as well as tent sites.
The beach, which has 200 feet of riverfront, will open for the season June 25, according to Todd Miller, campground director.
Miller said that they will have 18 certified lifeguards on hand for the summer, supervised by Allison Spears, who will once again return as head guard.
Four lifeguards will be on duty when the beach is open to ensure safety of swimmers, according to Miller, with two in chairs, one walking along the beach and another as a sub to give lifeguards mandatory breaks.
However, just like in 2020, there will be no swimming lessons offered at the beach due to COVID-19 regulations, according to Miller.
“We’re running at the same capacity at the beach as last year,” he said, “It would just be too hard. We are going to wait and see if the rules change for next year.”
Miller states that COVID-19 regulations will limit the number of people at the beach at 100.
The beach may not only be impacted by COVID-19 this year. Miller states that low water levels will impact the beach but they are moving the ropes out further into the St Lawrence River to help compensate.
“The water level is low but we are going to just move our ropes out further. Luckily it’s not as low as it was,” he said, referring to extremely low river levels in April and early May.
Lisbon town residents can enter the facility for free.
A non-resident season pass is $35 and can be purchased at the campground office or at Lisbon Town Hall. A day pass is $5 per vehicle and can be purchased at the campground entrance booth.
The Lisbon Beach & Campground can be contacted at 315-393-5374.
