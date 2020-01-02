POTSDAM — While becoming second-time parents provides a certain level of preparation for a Lisbon couple whose daughter was the north country’s first baby to be born in 2020, the new parents said they are also preparing for a lot of firsts.
Jude Brielle Lynn Montroy was born at 5:31 p.m. New Year’s Day to her parents, Lauren E. Sharpe and Payton A. Montroy, both 36. Sitting in their Canton-Potsdam Hospital room, embracing their newborn daughter, the couple said one of those firsts was her stubbornness when coming into the world.
“We just went home on New Year’s Eve and relaxed and then she ended up wanting to come in the morning,” Ms. Sharpe said. “We came here and I didn’t expect her to hold out until 5:30 (p.m.), but we ended up having a new year baby. I thought someone else would have had one before us, but she surprised us.”
The couple have a 3-year-old son, Jedidiah Everett Montroy, and between him and their new daughter, they expect 2020 is going to be “busy, exciting and just a lot of firsts with her and firsts with our first (child) also.”
“It’s going to be a big change for him,” Mr. Montroy said.
“Because there will be a learning experience there,” Ms. Sharpe added. “Now it’s learning how to juggle two kids while doing the same stuff, time management between the both of them so that he doesn’t feel like he is left out.”
Their son didn’t take to the idea of a little sister at first, Ms. Sharpe said. Upon first sight of his little sister in his mother’s arms, he turned his back on them.
“So I don’t think he was very impressed at first, but then he went out and saw his cousins and came back in and was trying to give her kisses and wanted to see her feet,” Ms. Sharpe said. “He was asking all sorts of questions.”
Ms. Sharpe said there were other firsts that she will get with her daughter. Now she will be a stay-at-home mom, she said, which will give her the opportunity to witness her daughter’s first time rolling over and things like that. “I’m excited I shouldn’t have to miss out on any of that,” she said. “I’ll be able to be home with both of them and give them any attention and time.”
And that’s what the couple is looking forward to most — leaving their hospital room on Friday and taking their new bundle of joy home.
“When we get home, the main thing is creating boundaries for our son so he doesn’t maul her with attention,” Ms. Sharpe said. “But we’re going to sit down and snuggle in a nice comfy chair.”
