LISBON — A Lisbon family, heartbroken by the disappearance of their 5-month-old Rottweiler, is continuing the search for their dog, Rhonda, and is offering a $200 reward for her safe return.
Rhonda was last seen on the Nelson Road in Lisbon on the morning of Dec. 17. Rhonda’s owner, Darren Hitsman, had put her in his barn before he went to work.
“I went to work and came home and she was gone,” Mr. Hitsman said.
Rhonda’s collar was left behind, leading Mr. Hitsman to believe she was stolen. He noted she still has her tail and dewclaws.
Mr. Hitsman has been actively calling veterinarians and game wardens, as well as hanging flyers around the area, and is offering a $200 reward for her return or any information on where she is. But he has not had any leads so far.
“I really want her home,” Mr. Hitsman added.
Mr. Hitsman and his daughter got Rhonda in October, only having Rhonda for two months before she was taken from them.
“My daughter's pretty upset about it still,” Mr. Hitsman added.
Anyone with information on Rhonda’s whereabouts can contact Mr. Hitsman at 315-854-0229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.