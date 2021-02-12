LISBON — The Lisbon Hepburn Library has used grants and imagination to keep offering a wide variety of services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This month, the library received a grant that will provide 25 families with “Talking is Teaching” kits to take home. The kits each include four books, craft supplies and other information for early readers and can be picked up at the library. But only while supplies last.
“We’ve given out about half of the kits so far,” said Michelle McLagan, the Lisbon Hepburn Library director. “So we still have some to share with the community.”
The library has also been offering “Take-and-Make” crafts since the beginning of the pandemic. This month, the library has offered various Valentine’s Day crafts, including a heart garland and Valentine’s Day cards.
“I’m finding that people are really liking the ability to pick up the crafts and take them home,” Ms. McLagan said. “It’s allowing them to do things at their convenience rather than trying to fit it into what is often a very busy schedule for families.”
The crafts — 15 to 25 of them — are prepared by Ms. McLagan each week and are available for community members to pick up in the library lobby during the regular hours — from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
“Every Friday at 9 a.m., I post a video to our Facebook page, Lisbon Hepburn Library, doing the weekly craft,” Ms. McLagan said. “That way people can craft along with me at their leisure, whether it be on Friday or any other day.”
Weekly readings of children’s books are also posted to the library’s Facebook page every Wednesday at 9 a.m., featuring stories that have been approved by the publishers to be posted online for between 30 to 60 days.
“If we return to in-person services at some point, which I hope we will do, we will definitely keep some of the COVID things that we’ve started,” Ms. McLagan said, “like the ‘Take-and-Make’ crafts or having books ready in the lobby for pick-up.”
Ms. McLagan also noted the library is accepting cash donations as well as used or new craft supplies.
“We’re doing the best we can for our community and at the same time trying to make sure we aren’t creating any additional risk,” Ms. McLagan said. “It’s amazing how many things we’re actually able to do even with the COVID shutdowns.”
