LISBON — A Sunday evening report of a fire called Lisbon personnel to a residence on Pray Road.
The homeowner, 68 Pray Road, reportedly discovered the fire inside a wall and “mostly doused the visible flames,” according to a Facebook post on the Ogdensburg fire union page. Ogdensburg personnel were called to the scene to assist.
Responders used a pre-connected hoseline to extinguish the fire before opening up the wall to check for potential spread using a thermal imaging camera.
“The fire is believed to have been caused by a faulty electrical outlet,” the post reads.
No injuries were reported.
