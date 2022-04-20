GOUVERNEUR — An arrest has been made in connection to a bar fight that allegedly resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man.
Brian K. Hale, 30, of Lisbon, was charged by Gouverneur police on Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter, which is a class C felony. Mr. Hale turned himself in at the Gouverneur Police Department where he was processed and then arraigned in the Town of Gouverneur Justice Court. He was later released under supervision of the St. Lawrence County Probation Department and is scheduled to appear for further court action.
The charge arises after Mr. Hale allegedly got into a physical altercation with Andrew D. Johnston, 39, of Gouverneur, at the Serendipity Bar on William Street on February 13 at around 1:36 a.m.
Hours later, at around 1:03 p.m., the Gouverneur Police Department and Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad were called to 18 Johnstown St., Apt. D, for a report of a male unconscious and not breathing. The male, Mr. Johnston, was pronounced dead.
An autopsy was performed and the manner of death was later determined to be homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.