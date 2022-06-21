OGDENSBURG — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Lisbon man following an investigation into predatory sexual assault of a minor over an 18-month period.
Douglas M. Monroe, 36, was charged Monday with predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, first-degree course of sexual contact against a child, first-degree sex act and first-degree sexual abuse, all felonies.
Monroe is accused of having sexual contact with a child younger than 13 in the city of Ogdensburg and the town of Lisbon on numerous occasions over 18 months, according to deputies.
Monroe was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, Canton, without bail.
