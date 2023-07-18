Lisbon man charged with selling stolen vehicles for scrap

MASSENA — Troopers charged William J. Stemples, 33, Lisbon, with first-degree offering a false statement for filing, false written statement, second-degree possessing forged instrument and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property on July 11.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on June 14 when state police responded to Autumn Automotive on the Hall Road in the town of Lisbon for a larceny complaint. Troopers say that Stemples was in possession of three vehicles that had been reported stolen and had sold them for scrap to Two Brothers Recycling, Massena.
