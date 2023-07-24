LISBON — A jury in St. Lawrence County Court on Friday convicted a Lisbon man of sexually abusing a child for two years. He now faces spending decades in state prison.
Douglas M. Monroe, 37, was convicted on single counts of predatory assault on a child, first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree rape. The charges are all felonies.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said evidence at trial showed Monroe committed “multiple acts” of rape and sexual abuse against a child between 2020 and 2022.
He faces 46 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 25.
“Thanks to the fortitude and bravery of the young survivor, the horrific acts of this defendant have been brought to light and he now faces the justice he deserves,” Pasqua said in a statement. “I want to commend the courage of the victim that came forward in this case. My office will continue to be dedicated to the prosecution of these cases and will continue to strive to help bring justice to child victims of sexual abuse.”
Assistant district attorneys Matthew Peabody and Dominik Maida prosecuted the case. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigated.
