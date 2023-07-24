Man faces life for sex abuse

LISBON — A jury in St. Lawrence County Court on Friday convicted a Lisbon man of sexually abusing a child for two years. He now faces spending decades in state prison.

Douglas M. Monroe, 37, was convicted on single counts of predatory assault on a child, first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree rape. The charges are all felonies.

