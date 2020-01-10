CANTON — A Lisbon man, who was indicted on a burglary charge in April, was released from St. Lawrence County jail after appearing in St. Lawrence County Court on Friday morning.
Jerome T. Dobbs, 31, last known address of 226 Wood Road, was released under probation supervision without any monetary conditions under the new bail statute that took effect Jan. 1. Mr. Dobbs is charged with second-degree burglary, a nonviolent felony that does not qualify him to be held on bail while he awaits a court date.
The court and the district attorney’s office offered Mr. Dobbs a third-degree attempted burglary reduced charge, for which Mr. Dobbs would likely serve a sentence of 1½ to three years in state prison. The defendant declined the offer, and Mr. Dobbs’ case was scheduled as a back-up trial for Tuesday — the trial will begin if other scheduled trials do not move forward or are delayed.
If convicted of second-degree burglary following a jury trial, Mr. Dobbs could face up to 15 years in prison.
With several conditions of his release under supervision in place, one stipulates Mr. Dobbs is not to leave St. Lawrence County without prior permission from the court or the probation department. That condition was amended to allow Mr. Dobbs to travel to Essex County to meet with his attorney Brian P. Barrett, Lake Placid, for scheduled meetings to prepare for trial.
Mr. Dobbs was indicted in August on the burglary charge in relation to an April incident that resulted in five initial arrests and three indictments. Samantha L. Herbick, 29, of 422 Belmont Courts, Ogdensburg, and Todd J. Tyo, 31, of 2633 Route 37, Brier Hill, were each indicted on one count of second-degree burglary.
The indictments charge on April 29 at 101 Front St., Rensselaer Falls, the trio entered a residence with the intent to commit a crime. Upon arrival at the Front Street residence, it was discovered that Mr. Dobbs and Ms. Herbick entered the home by damaging a door and window while Mr. Tyo remained in a motor vehicle nearby, police said.
Mr. Tyo and Ms. Herbick, now Mrs. Tyo, were married on the morning of their arraignment, Sept. 9. Mr. and Mrs. Tyo each pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary and were released under probation supervision.
Mr. Dobbs was also scheduled to be arraigned that day, and after briefly appearing in court to speak to his attorney, he left the building before he was called back to the courtroom. A warrant was then issued for his arrest, and he was apprehended and taken to St. Lawrence County jail.
Citing Mr. Dobbs’ criminal history, a prior conviction for third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, as well as five failures to appear on scheduled court dates, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua told the court he thought the release under supervision — as opposed to being released on his own recognizance — was appropriate.
